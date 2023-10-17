Technical Debt Stalls Growth and Transformation for Nearly Half of Global Businesses (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) DXC Technology reveals new insights from Global executives on the impact of tech Debt and a four-step plan to pay down today's Debt and discourage it in the future. ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A study of business leaders by DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 Global technology services company, has revealed that Nearly Half (46%) of executives say that Technical Debt, or tech Debt, is the silent saboteur inhibiting their ability to innovate and grow. Tech Debt is the implied cost of rework caused by choosing an "inferior but quick" solution over the "right" technology solution. In other words, while a past investment may have worked in the moment, it could fail to hold up well over time. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Technical Debt Stalls Growth and Transformation for Nearly Half of Global BusinessesDXC Technology reveals new insights from global executives on the impact of tech debt and a four-step plan to pay down today's debt and discourage it in the future.
