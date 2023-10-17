TANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGACreative Live! Audio A3: Stream e Registrazioni da Pro R6 South Breach - competizione europea di Rainbow Six SiegeLe novità di Minecraft Live 2023 Il cubo di Rubik arriva nelle scuole d'ItaliaRiot Games presenta la nuova band virtuale HeartsteelDISPONIBILE LA PATCH GRATUITA 2.0 DI PARK BEYOND Mortal Kombat 1 - gameplay di Omni-ManUltime Blog

SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement

SHL Medical

SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023)

 SHL Medical ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors and innovative specialty delivery systems, has entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership agreement with Lifecore BioMedical (Nasdaq: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. Through this partnership, Lifecore becomes a member of SHL's recently announced Alliance Management program, an initiative created to further strengthen SHL's ...
