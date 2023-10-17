SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SHL Medical ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors and innovative specialty delivery systems, has entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership agreement with Lifecore BioMedical (Nasdaq: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. Through this partnership, Lifecore becomes a member of SHL's recently announced Alliance Management program, an initiative created to further strengthen SHL's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
