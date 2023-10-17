TOWER OF FANTASY PRESENTA LING HAN, UN NUOVO SIMULACROXbox annuncia nuovi aggiornamenti sull'accessibilità WARNER BROS. GAMES PRESENTA MORTAL KOMBAT: ONSLAUGHTFARMING SIMULATOR - TERZA USCITA DEL MAGAZINE UFFICIALEGEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIUltime Blog

Save the Children | 1000 bambini morti sotto le bombe a Gaza

Autore : notizie.tiscali Commenta
Save the Children,1000 bambini morti sotto le bombe a Gaza (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) L'organizzazione Save the Children ha reso noto che più di 1.000 bambini sono morti a causa dei bombardamenti israeliani nella Striscia di Gaza degli ultimi 11 giorni, circa, uno ogni 15 minuti. Il ...
Attacco a Israele: Save the children, più di 1.000 bambini uccisi in 11 giorni di attacchi aerei su Gaza

Sarebbero più di 1.000 i bambini uccisi in 11 giorni di attacchi aerei su Gaza - un bambino ogni 15 minuti - che costituiscono un terzo del totale delle vittime a Gaza. Lo afferma Save the children chiedendo un cessate il fuoco immediato. Almeno 1.300 persone sono state uccise anche in Israele, dove le notizie di vittime tra i minori non sono state confermate da fonti ufficiali,...

Save the Children,1000 bambini morti sotto le bombe a Gaza  Alto Adige

Riduzione del rischio di disastro: la piattaforma Feel Safe  Save the Children Italia

