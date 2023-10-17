Save the Children | 1000 bambini morti sotto le bombe a Gaza

Sarebbero più di 1.000 i bambini uccisi in 11 giorni di attacchi aerei su Gaza - un bambino ogni 15 minuti - che costituiscono un terzo del totale delle vittime a Gaza. Lo affermachildren chiedendo un cessate il fuoco immediato. Almeno 1.300 persone sono state uccise anche in Israele, dove le notizie di vittime tra i minori non sono state confermate da fonti ufficiali,...

