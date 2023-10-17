Proman, Mitsubishi sign MoU to develop world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia plant in Lake Charles, USA (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) WOLLERAU, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Proman has signed an MoU with Mitsubishi Corporation to explore building a world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The proposed plant would produce approximately 1.2 million tonnes per year of clean ammonia by incorporating state-of-the-art carbon capture and sequestration technology. The proposed ultra low-carbon ammonia facility will be located on Proman's existing site in Lake Charles, adjacent to Proman's natural gas to methanol plant which is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
