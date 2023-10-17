GEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIITANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGACreative Live! Audio A3: Stream e Registrazioni da Pro Ultime Blog

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT, STRENGTHENING ITS MARKET ACCESS AND REGULATORY STRATEGY OFFERING (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Through the merger with INTEXO Società BENEFIT, one of the largest and most accomplished MARKET ACCESS services providers in Italy, PLG adds critical scale to its emerging OFFERING in the strategic area of MARKET ACCESS, opening up growth opportunities across the European MARKET. PARIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialized global provider of REGULATORY, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of INTEXO Società BENEFIT, an Italian consultancy specializing in REGULATORY and MARKET ACCESS support. Founded in 1976, ...
