PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT, STRENGTHENING ITS MARKET ACCESS AND REGULATORY STRATEGY OFFERING (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Through the merger with INTEXO Società BENEFIT, one of the largest and most accomplished MARKET ACCESS services providers in Italy, PLG adds critical scale to its emerging OFFERING in the strategic area of MARKET ACCESS, opening up growth opportunities across the European MARKET. PARIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialized global provider of REGULATORY, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of INTEXO Società BENEFIT, an Italian consultancy specializing in REGULATORY and MARKET ACCESS support. Founded in 1976, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the specialized global provider of REGULATORY, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of INTEXO Società BENEFIT, an Italian consultancy specializing in REGULATORY and MARKET ACCESS support. Founded in 1976, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT ... PR Newswire
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ERWIRBT INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT UND VERSTÄRKT SEIN ANGEBOT AN MARKTZUGANGS- UND ... OTS.at
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT, STRENGTHENING ITS MARKET ACCESS AND REGULATORY STRATEGY OFFERINGThrough the merger with Intexo Società Benefit, one of the largest and most accomplished market access services providers in Italy, PLG adds critical scale to its emerging offering in the strategic ar ...
PRODUCTLIFE GROUPSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PRODUCTLIFE GROUP