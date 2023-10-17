GEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIITANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGACreative Live! Audio A3: Stream e Registrazioni da Pro Ultime Blog

La AEW Games scherza su Jon Moxley per l’eccessivo sanguinamento nei match

AEW Games

La AEW Games scherza su Jon Moxley per l’eccessivo sanguinamento nei match (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) L’account X ufficiale di AEW Games ha deciso di scherzare sul frequente sanguinamento di Jon Moxley nei match, condividendo una foto in-game di lui all’interno di un’arena “completamente” coperta di sangue. In modo scherzoso, l’account ha anche evidenziato che l’arena è stata ridotta in uno stato simile solo un minuto dopo che l’ex campione del mondo AEW ha fatto il suo ingresso. What the arena looks like 1 minute after @JonMoxley enters the ring…Share a screenshot of your favorite Custom Arena creation in #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/J8KGJQzYoe— AEW Games (@AEWGames) October 16, 2023 In passato, Jon Moxley è stato oggetto di critiche per l’abbondante utilizzo del sanguinamento durante i suoi incontri.Molti ...
