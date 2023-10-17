La AEW Games scherza su Jon Moxley per l’eccessivo sanguinamento nei match (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) L’account X ufficiale di AEW Games ha deciso di scherzare sul frequente sanguinamento di Jon Moxley nei match, condividendo una foto in-game di lui all’interno di un’arena “completamente” coperta di sangue. In modo scherzoso, l’account ha anche evidenziato che l’arena è stata ridotta in uno stato simile solo un minuto dopo che l’ex campione del mondo AEW ha fatto il suo ingresso. What the arena looks like 1 minute after @JonMoxley enters the ring…Share a screenshot of your favorite Custom Arena creation in #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/J8KGJQzYoe— AEW Games (@AEWGames) October 16, 2023 In passato, Jon Moxley è stato oggetto di critiche per l’abbondante utilizzo del sanguinamento durante i suoi incontri.Molti ...Leggi su aewuniverse
Jon Moxley: AEW Games scherza sul sangue nei suoi match The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW Games Jokes About Jon Moxley’s Frequent Bleeding in Matches Ringside News
