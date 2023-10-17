Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese: "Ecco come Ari Aster mi ha influenzato" (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Martin Scorsese ha recentemente parlato di come Ari Aster, il celebre regista did Midsommar, lo abbia influenzato profondamente durante le riprese di Killers of the Flower Moon. Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese trae ispirazione da alcuni lavori di Ari Aster: a rivelarlo è stato il leggendario regista statunitense durante un'intervista pubblicata nelle ultime ore dal The Irish Times. Scorsese ha affermato che Aster e i suoi film Midsommar e Beau ha paura sono stati una vera e propria fonte di ispirazione sul set del suo nuovo film. In particolare, "lo stile e il ritmo dei film horror" come ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Al cinema arriva "Killers of the Flower Moon" di Martin Scorsese con Leonardo DiCaprio e Robert De Niro
5 cose che secondo Martin Scorsese devi sapere per goderti ancora di più Killers of the Flower Moon
Gli Osage : chi sono i nativi di Killers of the Flower Moon?
I migliori film di Leonardo DiCaprio - da rivedere aspettando Killers of the Flower Moon
Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per Martin Scorsese
Killers of the Flower Moon - Scorsese conquista tutti : ecco il punteggio su Rotten Tomatoes
Martin Scorsese: 'La vittoria di The Departed agli Oscar Una vera sorpresa'Un progetto complicato Il regista, di cui tra pochi giorni arriverà nelle sale Killers of the Flower Moon, ha spiegato che The Departed - Il bene e il male è stato realizzato in parte lottando contro ...
"Killers of the Flower Moon": quello che c'è da sapere sul nuovo ... Io Donna
Killers of the Flower Moon, 5 cose che devi sapere , secondo Martin Scorsese, prima di vedere il film GQ Italia
Just One Protagonist in the Top 1,600 Theatrical Films From the Last 16 Years Was Native American, Study FindsThe latest Annenberg Inclusion Initiative research brief found that Native Americans comprised just 133 of 62,224 speaking characters – and only 99 of those roles were played by Native actors.
Martin Scorsese is still curious -- and still awed by the possibilities of cinemaScorsese has for years been the preeminent conscience of cinema, passionately arguing for the place of personal filmmaking in an era of moviegoing where films can be devalued as “content,” theater ...
Killers theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Killers the