FARMING SIMULATOR - TERZA USCITA DEL MAGAZINE UFFICIALEGEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIITANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGAUltime Blog

Henry su Guardiola | “Il migliore | ma è spietato”

Henry Guardiola

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a itasportpress©

zazoom
Autore : itasportpress Commenta
Henry su Guardiola: “Il migliore, ma è spietato” (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) . "Credo sia il miglior allenatore che io abbia mai visto, ma è spietato" - ha spiegato il calciatore francese. "L'ho sperimentato, a volta andavo alle partite e lui mi metteva in tribuna" 
Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising

Thierry Henry: "Bellingham gioca così al Real Madrid perché ha una struttura di squadra dietro"

...riesce a fare qualcosa'" Parlando del come poter creare una giusta alchimia di squadra e trasmettere la sua idea di gioco Thierry Henry ha detto: " Sono ispirato al gioco di posizione di Guardiola e ...

Henry su Guardiola: “Il migliore, ma è spietato”  ItaSportPress

Thierry Henry: «Guardiola foi o melhor treinador que vi» | Abola.pt  A Bola

Arsenal news LIVE: Gunners eye Watkins, Havertz lands lucrative new contract, Bukayo Saka injury latest

ARSENAL are lining up a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to reports. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has put pen to paper on a mammoth new contract. The 24-year-old will wear the ...

Man City news: Blues confident of winning race for "world-class" signing

Manchester City are eyeing a move for a renowned "world-class" star who may well opt for a Premier League move in 2024, according to a fresh transfer update.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Henry Guardiola
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Henry Guardiola Henry Guardiola migliore spietato