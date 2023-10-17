GEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIITANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGACreative Live! Audio A3: Stream e Registrazioni da Pro Ultime Blog

DMEGC Solar Sets Global Benchmark | Sihong Plant Awarded First Four-Star Zero-Carbon Certification in PV Sector by TÜV SÜD

DMEGC Solar

DMEGC Solar Sets Global Benchmark: Sihong Plant Awarded First Four-Star Zero-Carbon Certification in PV Sector by TÜV SÜD (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023)

DMEGC Solar's factory in Sihong, Jiangsu Province, was named a Zero Carbon Factory by TÜV SÜD on October 16, marking a historic achievement as the First photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer to receive a Zero-Carbon endorsement from the Certification body. This recognition underscores DMEGC Solar's commitment to energy conservation and emission reduction (ECER), following their previous milestone of producing modules using 100% renewable energy in September. As one of the First agencies authorized by the China Energy Conservation Association (CECA) to certify Zero-Carbon factories, TÜV SÜD, conducted a ...
