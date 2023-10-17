DMEGC Solar Sets Global Benchmark: Sihong Plant Awarded First Four-Star Zero-Carbon Certification in PV Sector by TÜV SÜD (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) - HENGDIAN, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DMEGC Solar's factory in Sihong, Jiangsu Province, was named a Zero Carbon Factory by TÜV SÜD on October 16, marking a historic achievement as the First photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer to receive a Zero-Carbon endorsement from the Certification body. This recognition underscores DMEGC Solar's commitment to energy conservation and emission reduction (ECER), following their previous milestone of producing modules using 100% renewable energy in September. As one of the First agencies authorized by the China Energy Conservation Association (CECA) to certify Zero-Carbon factories, TÜV SÜD, conducted a
DMEGC Solar's Advanced Yibin Facility Set to Achieve Full-scale Mass Production for High-Efficiency N-TOPCon Cells
DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory
DMEGC Solar's Advanced Yibin Facility Set to Achieve Full - scale Mass Production for High - Efficiency N - TOPCon CellsDONGYANG, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Recently, DMEGC Solar's first fully intelligent and digital future - oriented 5G facility in Yibin, Sichuan Province, has commenced the final preparations for full - scale mass production, scheduled to begin on ...
