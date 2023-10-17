FARMING SIMULATOR - TERZA USCITA DEL MAGAZINE UFFICIALEGEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIITANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGAUltime Blog

CtrlS Datacenters Lays out $2 Billion Investment Plan

CtrlS Datacenters

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
CtrlS Datacenters Lays out $2 Billion Investment Plan (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Identifies three strategic Investment areas over the next six years:(A) Augmented footprint of hyperscale Datacenters that are custom-built for AI and cloud workloads (B) Achieve Net Zero (C) Augment team strength & capabilities HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Close on the heels of a spate of top management leadership hiring, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's leading Rated-4 datacenter service provider, today announced its new Investment Plan of $2 Billion over the next six years. The company has identified three key areas of focus as it looks to scale its operations, reaffirm its commitment to the region, and further establish its leadership position: 1. Add 350 MW of AI & Cloud-ready Hyperscale Datacenters: With the massive surge ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

CtrlS Datacenters Lays out $2 Billion Investment Plan  PR Newswire

CtrlS Datacenters to invest $2bn over 6 years expanding across ...  datacenterdynamics.com

CtrlS Datacenters Lays out $2 Billion Investment Plan

Identifies three strategic investment areas over the next six years:(A) Augmented footprint of hyperscale datacenters that are custom-built for AI and cloud workloads (B) Achieve Net Zero (C) Augment ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CtrlS Datacenters
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : CtrlS Datacenters CtrlS Datacenters Lays Billion Investment