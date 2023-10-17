BlackBerry Announces Innovations in Secure Communications for Governments (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) - BlackBerry SecuSUITE to add Quantum Security WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced new advanced features for BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government, the company's Secure voice and text Communications software. SecuSUITE is used by over twenty Governments today to protect them from electronic eavesdropping for unclassified through secret Communications. The technology is backed by some of the most stringent security accreditations including from NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCI) and the United States National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). The new features, being made generally available by the end of the year, include: Furthermore, next year, quantum resistant ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced new advanced features for BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government, the company's Secure voice and text Communications software. SecuSUITE is used by over twenty Governments today to protect them from electronic eavesdropping for unclassified through secret Communications. The technology is backed by some of the most stringent security accreditations including from NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCI) and the United States National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). The new features, being made generally available by the end of the year, include: Furthermore, next year, quantum resistant ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant
BlackBerry Announces Innovations in Secure Communications for Governments...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/blackberry - announces - innovations - in - secure - communications - for - ...
BlackBerry Announces Innovations in Secure Communications for ... BlackBerry
BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant BlackBerry
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher announces 30th anniversary tour for debut album 'Definitely Maybe' (VIDEO)British rocker Liam Gallagher has announced that he will tour Oasis’s 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe, in full for its 30th anniversary.
BlackBerry Announces Innovations in Secure Communications for GovernmentsBlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced new advanced features for BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government, the company's ...
BlackBerry AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BlackBerry Announces