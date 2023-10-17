AMI to Drive Intel® DCM' s Future and Broaden Manageability Solutions for Sustainable Data Centers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/AMI®, the leader in foundational technology for, scalable, and secure global computing, is set totheof IntelCenter Manager (DCM) as it takes over the development, sales, and support of DCM under an agreement with Intel. This strategic transition empowers AMI to lead further the innovation and expansion of the Intel DCM product. With a unique position in the industry, AMI plays a pivotal role in enabling the cloud andcenter ecosystem for all compute platforms. Intel DCM empowerswith the capability to manage and fine-tune server performance, energy consumption, and cooling efficiency. This operational optimization reduces the total cost of ownership, improves sustainability, and ...