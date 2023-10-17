AEW: Rampage, ottimi numeri, tocca quota 400.000 spettatori televisivi (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) L’ultimo episodio di AEW Rampage andato in onda il 13 ottobre su TNT Drama, ha superato la media di 400.000 spettatori, numero più alto dall’episodio del 18 agosto, secondo l’informe di Sports TV Ratings. I dati registrano una crescita importante rispetto ai 365.000 spettatori della settimana anteriore. Lo show AEW Rampage ha registrato uno share dello 0.14% nell’età target 18 / 49 anni. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe. Leggi su aewuniverse
