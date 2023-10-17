GEEKOM Mini PC IT13 RecensioneWifinity connette nei parchi vacanze 550.000 ospiti e un milione di ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Guardiani del Sogno (10.2) arriva a ...TRANSFORMERS E HASBRO ANNUNCIANO DUE BUNDLE SPECIALI ON AIR – Play like a Deejay il gioco da tavolo di RADIO DEEJAYSneakers uniche per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIITANTI AUGURI CARRERA: 60 ANNI DI CORSE MOZZAFIATO TWITCH | Arrivano le StoriesFOXY SCEGLIE SHOPFULLY PER LE VENDITE DI FOXY MEGACreative Live! Audio A3: Stream e Registrazioni da Pro Ultime Blog

AEW: Rampage, ottimi numeri, tocca quota 400.000 spettatori televisivi (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) L’ultimo episodio di AEW Rampage andato in onda il 13 ottobre su TNT Drama, ha superato la media di 400.000 spettatori, numero più alto dall’episodio del 18 agosto, secondo l’informe di Sports TV Ratings. I dati registrano una crescita importante rispetto ai 365.000 spettatori della settimana anteriore. Lo show AEW Rampage ha registrato uno share dello 0.14% nell’età target 18 / 49 anni. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe.
Rampage did have the benefit of following an NBA preseason game on TNT that drew a 0.17 rating in 18-49, but the show went head-to-head with a massive college football game between Stanford and ...

AEW Rampage viewership rose on October 13. Wrestlenomics reports that 407,000 viewers tuned in on Friday. This marks an increase from last week, when 365,000 viewers watched the show. The viewership ...
