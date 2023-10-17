AEW | Rampage | ottimi numeri | tocca quota 400 000 spettatori televisivi

AEW Rampage Risultati Live 13-10-2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW Rampage 13/10/2023 Report - Aria di tempesta World Wrestling

Rampage did have the benefit of following an NBA preseason game on TNT that drew a 0.17 rating in 18-49, but the show went head-to-head with a massive college football game between Stanford and ...AEW Rampage viewership rose on October 13. Wrestlenomics reports that 407,000 viewers tuned in on Friday. This marks an increase from last week, when 365,000 viewers watched the show. The viewership ...