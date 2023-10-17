A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD DEBUTTERÀ IL 14 NOVEMBRE IN ESCLUSIVA SU DISNEY+ IN ITALIA

(Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Una seriemistery precedentemente conosciuta con il nome di Retreate interpretata da Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson e Brit Marlingha annunciato che Aat the End of the, la serie FX composta da sette episodi ambientata nel remoto e isolato compound di un miliardario solitario, arriverà martedì 14insulla piattaforma streaming in. La seriecon i primi due episodi, seguiti da un nuovo episodio ogni settimana. Aat the End of theè una serie mystery con al centro della scena un nuovo tipo di detective: un investigatore dilettante della generazione Z e un hacker esperto di tecnologia di nome Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby e altri ...

