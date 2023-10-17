A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD DEBUTTERÀ IL 14 NOVEMBRE IN ESCLUSIVA SU DISNEY+ IN ITALIA (Di martedì 17 ottobre 2023) Una serie MURDER mistery precedentemente conosciuta con il nome di Retreate interpretata da Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson e Brit Marling DISNEY+ ha annunciato che A MURDER at the End of the WORLD, la serie FX composta da sette episodi ambientata nel remoto e isolato compound di un miliardario solitario, arriverà martedì 14 NOVEMBRE in ESCLUSIVA sulla piattaforma streaming in ITALIA. La serie DEBUTTERÀ con i primi due episodi, seguiti da un nuovo episodio ogni settimana. A MURDER at the End of the WORLD è una serie mystery con al centro della scena un nuovo tipo di detective: un investigatore dilettante della generazione Z e un hacker esperto di tecnologia di nome Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby e altri ...Leggi su 361magazine
