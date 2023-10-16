Il cubo di Rubik arriva nelle scuole d'ItaliaRiot Games presenta la nuova band virtuale HeartsteelDISPONIBILE LA PATCH GRATUITA 2.0 DI PARK BEYOND Mortal Kombat 1 - gameplay di Omni-ManINTEL i processori desktop di 14esima generazioneEA SPORTS F1 23 - NUOVA STAGIONE E SPORTS UPDATE DISPONIBILI Le offerte internet casa senza linea fissa: costi e risparmiEvento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Combattere le cimici dei lettiUltime Blog

?abka is already 25 years old. On this anniversary, three unique stores will appear in the chain's portfolio. (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023)

25 years ago, seven experimental stores under ?abka brand opened in Pozna? and Swarz?dz. They were intended as a convenient alternative to the increasingly common large-format chains. A quarter of a century later, ?abka is one of the most dynamically developing retail chains in Europe, focusing on new technologies, socially committed, and acting with the environment in mind. Today, ?abka brand is recognized by 93% of consumers, and the chain's nearly 10,000 outlets have become a permanent fixture of the landscape. Currently, ?abka is not just a store, but a mini-trade and service center - including the largest chain of cafes, ATMs, postal points or lottery ticket outlets. ...
Zabka is already 25 years old. On this anniversary, three unique stores will appear in the chain's portfolio.

POZNAN, Poland, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 25 years ago, seven experimental stores under Zabka brand opened in Poznan and Swarzedz. They were intended as a convenient alternative to the increasingl ...
