?abka is already 25 years old On this anniversary | three unique stores will appear in the chain' s portfolio

25 years ago, seven experimental stores under ?abka brand opened in Pozna? and Swarz?dz. They were intended as a convenient alternative to the increasingly common large-format chains. A quarter of a century later, ?abka is one of the most dynamically developing retail chains in Europe, focusing on new technologies, socially committed, and acting with the environment in mind. Today, ?abka brand is recognized by 93% of consumers, and the chain's nearly 10,000 outlets have become a permanent fixture of the landscape. Currently, ?abka is not just a store, but a mini-trade and service center - including the largest chain of cafes, ATMs, postal points or lottery ticket outlets. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
