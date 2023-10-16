Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In east China-located Huai'an, a premier food expo in northern Yangtze River Delta kicked off on Thursday, gathering experts from home and abRoad to share wisdom on vitalizing food industry and better benefiting people. On October 12, the 6th China (Huai'an) International food expo and Golden Autumn Economic and Trade Fair commenced in the city, the main origin of the reputed Huaiyang cuisine, one of the four major traditional cuisines in China, and will last till October 14. Before the food expo, another conference on innovative ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo... https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336473.html
