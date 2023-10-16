Xinhua Silk Road: Fengxin County in E. China's Jiangxi celebrates bountiful harvest of kiwifruit (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A series of cultural and tourism activities including folk performances, fruit picking and live-streaming sales have been kicked off in Fengxin County in east China'sJiangxi Province to celebrate bountiful harvest of kiwifruit. On the opening night of the cultural festival, visitors enjoyed spectacular performances, traditional dragon lantern shows, and strolled through the night market, fully immersing themselves in the vibrant local life of the County. In mid-autumn, under the lush vines in the kiwi picking garden, large kiwis hang from the branches, emitting a wave of fragrance. Both fruit farmers and tourists wander through the garden for picking, filling the air with ongoing laughters.
