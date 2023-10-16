WWE: Survivor Series è ufficialmente sold-out. Tanta attesa per il PLE che si terrà a Chicago (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Prima abbiamo Crown Jewel, il 4 novembre ma una volta superato il PLE in terra Saudita si penserà a Survivor Series appuntamento fisso di Novembre in casa WWE. Infatti il prossimo 25 novembre andrà di scena proprio uno dei Big 4 dalla Allstate Arena, Chicago. Survivor Series è atteso per vari motivi, e forse per uno su tutti viste le voci degli ultimi tempi, ovvero una possibile apparizione di CM Punk ma per ora Survivor Series promette già bene. sold-out Infatti l’evento è ufficialmente sold-out e per rispettare le attese creare la WWE dovrà essere brava a preparare uno show degno di nota e su questo il Wargames che dovrebbe tornare anche quest’anno potrebbe dare una grossa mano. Leggi su zonawrestling
