WWE: Survivor Series è ufficialmente sold-out. Tanta attesa per il PLE che si terrà a Chicago (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Prima abbiamo Crown Jewel, il 4 novembre ma una volta superato il PLE in terra Saudita si penserà a Survivor Series appuntamento fisso di Novembre in casa WWE. Infatti il prossimo 25 novembre andrà di scena proprio uno dei Big 4 dalla Allstate Arena, Chicago. Survivor Series è atteso per vari motivi, e forse per uno su tutti viste le voci degli ultimi tempi, ovvero una possibile apparizione di CM Punk ma per ora Survivor Series promette già bene. sold-out Infatti l’evento è ufficialmente sold-out e per rispettare le attese creare la WWE dovrà essere brava a preparare uno show degno di nota e su questo il Wargames che dovrebbe tornare anche quest’anno potrebbe dare una grossa mano.
WWE Fastlane, la match card del nuovo Premium Live Event

La strada verso Survivor Series è tracciata, ma per arrivare a uno dei Big Four si passa da WWE Fastlane, importantissimo Premium Live Event previsto per la notte italiana tra sabato 7 e domenica 8 ottobre, ...

WWE: Survivor Series è ufficialmente sold-out. Tanta attesa per il PLE che si terrà a Chicago  Zona Wrestling

WWE: Aspettando CM Punk, Survivor Series fa il “botto”  Spazio Wrestling

Jake Hager Says He Is The Sexiest Man Alive In Pro Wrestling

Hager recently recalled how he had a different plan when he left WWE. Check out his comments here. Click here to check out the card for the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful will have ...

He's a survivor: A mother fights for son kidnapped by Hamas militants

Despite those harrowing accounts, his mother, Rachel Goldberg, holds out hope she will see him again. “He’s a survivor,” Goldberg said of her son, whose grin beams out from behind a sparse, youthful ...
