UEG Week 2023 | Babies with a low birthweight four times more likely to develop fatty liver disease in later life

(Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 16,/PRNewswire/A groundbreaking new study, presented today at UEG, has discovered a significant connection betweenand the onset of nonalcoholic, now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic(MASLD), in young people. Notably,a lowwere found to betoMASLD in childhood, adolescence or young adulthood. Researchers conducted a population-based case-control study of all people aged 25 years and younger, who had been diagnosed...

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - A groundbreaking new study, presented today at2023, has discovered a significant connection between birthweight and the onset of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, now known as metabolic dysfunction - associated steatotic liver disease (...

UEG Week 2023 : Babies with a low birthweight four times more ... PR Newswire

Babies with a low birthweight are four times more likely to develop ... EurekAlert!

Gut bacteria may be linked with the onset of colorectal lesions and cancers, finds a study. The findings, presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2023 held in Denmark, opens ...CatalYm today announced new preclinical data expanding the mechanistic understanding of how GDF-15 plays a key role in cancer therapy resistance. The results will be presented in a poster session at ...