UEG Week 2023 | Babies with a low birthweight four times more likely to develop fatty liver disease in later life

UEG Week

UEG Week 2023 : Babies with a low birthweight four times more likely to develop fatty liver disease in later life (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A groundbreaking new study, presented today at UEG Week 2023, has discovered a significant connection between birthweight and the onset of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), in young people. Notably, Babies with a low birthweight were found to be four times more likely to develop MASLD in childhood, adolescence or young adulthood. Researchers conducted a population-based case-control study of all people aged 25 years and younger, who had been diagnosed with ...
