The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded | ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel

The OMODA

The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA &; JAECOO International User Summit 2023 happened in Wuhu, China, bringing together thousands of global Users, KOLs, and media representatives to explore topics in technology innovation, low-carbon solutions, and smart mobility. Tech DAY: A New Milestone in Smart Mobility As one of the highlighted events of this Summit on October 16, OMODA &; JAECOO unveiled their third-generation PHEV hybrid technology platform, multiple autonomous driving-related technologies, and the application of ChatGPT in enhancing intelligent interactions. This further underscores their vision of "electrification + ...
