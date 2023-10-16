The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 happened in Wuhu, China, bringing together thousands of global Users, KOLs, and media representatives to explore topics in technology innovation, low-carbon solutions, and smart mobility. Tech DAY: A New Milestone in Smart Mobility As one of the highlighted events of this Summit on October 16, OMODA & JAECOO unveiled their third-generation PHEV hybrid technology platform, multiple autonomous driving-related technologies, and the application of ChatGPT in enhancing intelligent interactions.
OMODA and JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit - Shaping the Future of Green TravelUnveiling Core Technologies for a Smarter, Safer Ride At the summit, OMODA will present its latest new energy vehicle, the OMODA 5 EV, equipped with smart features like voice control, a new ...
The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travelWUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 happened in Wuhu, China, bringing together thousands of global users, KOLs, ...
