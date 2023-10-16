Il cubo di Rubik arriva nelle scuole d'ItaliaRiot Games presenta la nuova band virtuale HeartsteelDISPONIBILE LA PATCH GRATUITA 2.0 DI PARK BEYOND Mortal Kombat 1 - gameplay di Omni-ManINTEL i processori desktop di 14esima generazioneEA SPORTS F1 23 - NUOVA STAGIONE E SPORTS UPDATE DISPONIBILI Le offerte internet casa senza linea fissa: costi e risparmiEvento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Combattere le cimici dei lettiUltime Blog

Take That | il gruppo UK torna in Italia nel 2024 per quattro date

Take That

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a spettacolo.eu©

Take That, il gruppo UK torna in Italia nel 2024 per quattro date (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) I Take That hanno annunciato oggi il loro ritorno in Europa con un enorme tour live all’aperto previsto per l’estate 2024, in Italia ben quattro date I Take That hanno annunciato oggi il loro ritorno in Europa con un enorme tour live all’aperto previsto per l’estate 2024. Questo Life Under The Stars Tour vedrà il trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen e Howard Donald – suonare 19 concerti all’aperto in 8 paesi in tutta Europa la prossima estate. Album Preorder Presale  dalle 10.00 di Mercoledi 18 Ottobre. Apertura vendite generali: ore 10.00 di Giovedi 19 Ottobre. Biglietti in vendita su ticketone.it. Saranno ben 4 i concerti che si terranno nel nostro Paese, tutti in location di grande prestigio e suggestione. Da Piazza Castello a Marostica ...
