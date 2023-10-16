Take That | il gruppo UK torna in Italia nel 2024 per quattro date

(Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Ihanno annunciato oggi il loro ritorno in Europa con un enorme tour live all’aperto previsto per l’estate, inbenhanno annunciato oggi il loro ritorno in Europa con un enorme tour live all’aperto previsto per l’estate. Questo Life Under The Stars Tour vedrà il trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen e Howard Donald – suonare 19 concerti all’aperto in 8 paesi in tutta Europa la prossima estate. Album Preorder Presale dalle 10.00 di Mercoledi 18 Ottobre. Apertura vendite generali: ore 10.00 di Giovedi 19 Ottobre. Biglietti in vendita su ticketone.it. Saranno ben 4 i concerti che si terranno nel nostro Paese, tutti in location di grande prestigio e suggestione. Da Piazza Castello a Marostica ...

Gamers can alsoadvantage of PerfDrive, an exclusive BIOS settingoptimizes system performance based on their cooling configurations. Furthermore, GIGABYTE has entered an exclusive ...

I Take That sono tornati con il brano Windows Sky Tg24

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said Monday that he is excited about the prospect of seeing his side try to overcome their limits when they take on England in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley. © ...I Take That tornano in concerto in Italia nel tour 2024: le date e i biglietti dei live della band britannica.