Slenergy Launches Tailored iShare-Home One-Stop Solar Solution for Italian Households (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) MILAN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On October 13, Slenergy hosted a momentous product launch ceremony in Milan, Italy. At this event, Slenergy introduced its innovative residential energy Solution, iShare-Home, aiming at helping Italian Households reduce energy costs, achieve energy independence, and minimize their carbon footprint. Esteemed guests from the new energy industry and valued partners from various regions of Italy graced the event, marking an important achievement for Slenergy. In the presence of distinguished individuals like Pietro Radoia, Senior Solar Analyst at Bloomberg NEF, Davide Bartesaghi, Director of Solare B2B media, and Slenergy's CEO Pensee Liu, the participants witnessed the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
