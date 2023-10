SCUF Envision | presentato il rivoluzionario controller PC

SCUF Gaming annuncia SCUF Envision XtremeHardware

SCUF Envision - La nuova linea di controller PC Gamesurf

©2023 Reviewed, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC. All rights reserved. Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors ...Looking like something of a cross between a PS5 Dualsense controller and the current line of Xbox controllers, the Scuf Envision takes on a shape similar to both of those devices. It's got the ABXY ...