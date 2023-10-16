Logitech Zone Wireless 2 | le cuffie salva-call | cancella i rumori sia in cuffia che nel microfono

...07 - invece di 35,92 sconto 25% - fino a 1 ott 23 Click qui per approfondireBusinessWired Teams Headset In offerta a 116,13 - invece di 145,00 sconto 20% - fino a 7 ott 23 Click ...

Logitech svela Zone Wireless 2 for Business, la cuffia con ... 01Net

Logitech Zone Wireless 2 are $100 more expensive SoundGuys

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced Zone Wireless 2, a top-of-the-line business headset that uses AI to deliver unique two-way noise-free calling experiences. AI far-end noise ...The Logitech Zone Wireless 2 is the manufacturer's attempt at creating an AI headset, and it mostly succeeds. The audio quality is quite excellent, it's comfortable and lightweight, and the AI tech ...