Logitech Zone Wireless 2, le cuffie salva-call: cancella i rumori sia in cuffia che nel microfono (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Le nuove abitudini lavorative oramai hanno trasformato le giornate di ufficio in una catena quasi ininterrotta di riunioni in videoconferenza, le cosiddette "call". Logitech lancia la cuffia perfetta per rendere la comunicazione pienamente efficace.... Leggi su dday
Logitech Unveils Zone Wireless 2, the Ultimate AI-Powered Headset for Hybrid WorkToday, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced Zone Wireless 2, a top-of-the-line business headset that uses AI to deliver unique two-way noise-free calling experiences. AI far-end noise ...
Logitech Zone Wireless 2 review: AI and performance married to a somewhat perfect unionThe Logitech Zone Wireless 2 is the manufacturer's attempt at creating an AI headset, and it mostly succeeds. The audio quality is quite excellent, it's comfortable and lightweight, and the AI tech ...
