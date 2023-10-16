Evento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Combattere le cimici dei lettiAsmodee - primi giochi da tavolo per persone con disturbi cognitiviVeeam: 7 best practice per il ripristino da ransomwareSony celebra i 10 anni delle fotocamere Alpha Mirrorless Full FrameIL NUOVO CONTROLLER PER PS5 DI NACON SBARCA IN ITALIAEmma Marrone ad Amici fa una dedica a Maria De Filippi Comunicazione aziendale: è davvero così importante?Roman Ziemian: Una Storia di Motivazione, Determinazione e Passione ...Ultime Blog

Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per Martin Scorsese

Killers the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per Martin Scorsese (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) L'uscita di Killers of the Flower Moon è sulla buona strada per frantumare il record del weekend di apertura detenuto da The Departed. Killers of the Flower Moon è sulla buona strada per battere un nuovo record durante il fine settimana di apertura, poiché il film sarà proiettato in un numero di sale senza precedenti per Martin Scorsese. The Numbers rivela che Killers of the Flower Moon aprirà in 3.500 sale negli USA, un numero senza precedenti per i lavori di Scorsese. Il precedente record, per il regista, appartiene a The Departed - Il bene e il male, uscito nel 2006 in 3.017 sale. Un numero di ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
  • Killers the

    Killers of the Flower Moon - Scorsese conquista tutti : ecco il punteggio su Rotten Tomatoes

  • Killers the

    Recensione Killers of the Flower Moon : il capitalismo per Scorsese

  • Killers the

    Killers of the Flower Moon - recensione : Scorsese ritrova Di Caprio - De Niro e lo sguardo feroce sull’America

  • Killers the

    Killers of the Flower Moon - la recensione del film di Martin Scorsese

  • Killers the

    Killers of the Flower Moon - Francis Ford Coppola : "Scorsese è il più grande regista vivente"

  • Killers the

    Killers Of The Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese difende la lunga durata del film

Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per Martin Scorsese

Killers of the Flower Moon è sulla buona strada per battere un nuovo record durante il fine settimana di apertura, poiché il film sarà proiettato in un numero di sale senza precedenti per Martin ...

Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per ...  Movieplayer

"Killer of the Flower Moon", la storia vera dietro il film di Martin ...  ilGiornale.it

Martin Scorsese is working on "a couple" of projects after 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

At the ripe old age of 80, American filmmaker Martin Scorsese is preparing to release his 27th movie in the form of Killers of the Flower Moon, with “a couple” of other projects also on the horizon.

Leonardo Dicaprio fans give a big thumbs up to his new film

Leonardo Dicaprio fans stepped out on the red carpet at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin for a special preview screening of his new film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film which was directed by the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Killers the
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Killers the Killers Flower Moon stabilirà nuovo