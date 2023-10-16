Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per Martin Scorsese (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) L'uscita di Killers of the Flower Moon è sulla buona strada per frantumare il record del weekend di apertura detenuto da The Departed. Killers of the Flower Moon è sulla buona strada per battere un nuovo record durante il fine settimana di apertura, poiché il film sarà proiettato in un numero di sale senza precedenti per Martin Scorsese. The Numbers rivela che Killers of the Flower Moon aprirà in 3.500 sale negli USA, un numero senza precedenti per i lavori di Scorsese. Il precedente record, per il regista, appartiene a The Departed - Il bene e il male, uscito nel 2006 in 3.017 sale. Un numero di ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Killers of the Flower Moon - Scorsese conquista tutti : ecco il punteggio su Rotten Tomatoes
Recensione Killers of the Flower Moon : il capitalismo per Scorsese
Killers of the Flower Moon - recensione : Scorsese ritrova Di Caprio - De Niro e lo sguardo feroce sull’America
Killers of the Flower Moon - la recensione del film di Martin Scorsese
Killers of the Flower Moon - Francis Ford Coppola : "Scorsese è il più grande regista vivente"
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese difende la lunga durata del film
Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per Martin ScorseseKillers of the Flower Moon è sulla buona strada per battere un nuovo record durante il fine settimana di apertura, poiché il film sarà proiettato in un numero di sale senza precedenti per Martin ...
Killers of the Flower Moon stabilirà un nuovo record negli USA per ... Movieplayer
"Killer of the Flower Moon", la storia vera dietro il film di Martin ... ilGiornale.it
Martin Scorsese is working on "a couple" of projects after 'Killers of the Flower Moon'At the ripe old age of 80, American filmmaker Martin Scorsese is preparing to release his 27th movie in the form of Killers of the Flower Moon, with “a couple” of other projects also on the horizon.
Leonardo Dicaprio fans give a big thumbs up to his new filmLeonardo Dicaprio fans stepped out on the red carpet at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin for a special preview screening of his new film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film which was directed by the ...
Killers theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Killers the