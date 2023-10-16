“Have i told you lately”, la versione salsa del classico di Van Morrison (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Il famoso cantante, musicista, compositore e bandleader David Cedeño, presenta in anteprima il suo nuovo video musicale “Have i told you lately”, una versione salsa del classico di Van Morrison. Il video, diretto da Garcia Araujo Video Digital, mostra David Cedeño eseguire la canzone romantica con la sua orchestra e le sue quattro figlie, che eseguono i cori: Davin, Lisa, Dania e Tina Cedeño. Il video è stato registrato ai Pearl Studios, con una produzione di alta qualità. Il video cerca di trasmettere il messaggio di amore e gratitudine espresso nel testo della canzone, così come il talento e la versatilità di David Cedeño e della sua orchestra, che hanno saputo adattare una ballata alla salsa con maestria ed eleganza. David Cedeño è uno dei più ...Leggi su lopinionista
