GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 X Gen Motherboards Welcomes Intel's Core 14th-gen Processors with Leading DDR5 Performance (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GIGABYTE, the world's Leading computer brand, is ready to usher in the era of Intel Core 14th-gen Processors with a complete lineup of AORUS Z790 X Gen Motherboards. Ranging from the flagship Z790 AORUS XTREME X to the versatile Z790 AORUS ELITE X, the X Gen family is engineered to unlock the full potential of Intel's Core 14th-gen Processors and drive DDR5 memory faster than ever. The X Gen family also boasts several key upgrades designed for next-gen Performance, including new DIY-friendly innovations, efficient
GIGABYTE : in arrivo le schede madri AORUS Z790 X
GIGABYTE announces Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards for Intel's next-gen processors
Intel Core i5 - 14600K appare su Geekbench, sia con impostazioni base che in overclockRecentemente, la CPU è stata testata sulle schede madri ASUS Z790 TUF PLUS e Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Master X . La prima piattaforma è dotata di 32GB di memoria DDR5 - 5200 ed è configurata con le ...
