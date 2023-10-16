Evento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Combattere le cimici dei lettiAsmodee - primi giochi da tavolo per persone con disturbi cognitiviVeeam: 7 best practice per il ripristino da ransomwareSony celebra i 10 anni delle fotocamere Alpha Mirrorless Full FrameIL NUOVO CONTROLLER PER PS5 DI NACON SBARCA IN ITALIAEmma Marrone ad Amici fa una dedica a Maria De Filippi Comunicazione aziendale: è davvero così importante?Roman Ziemian: Una Storia di Motivazione, Determinazione e Passione ...Ultime Blog

Fidelis New Energy Lauds Selection of ARCH2 as one of the National Hydrogen Hubs (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) - HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Fidelis New Energy, a global leader in independent carbon management infrastructure focused on hard to abate industries and biogenic CO2, commends the Selection of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) as one of the seven awarded clean Hydrogen Hubs by the United States Government through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The hub is expected to receive up to $925M in federal funding, with up to $6B in matching private investment, creating up to 20,000 jobs. A major participant in the ARCH2 hub, Fidelis is creating multiple projects in West Virginia centered around the production and consumption of clean Hydrogen. First, the Mountaineer ...
