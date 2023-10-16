Evento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Combattere le cimici dei lettiAsmodee - primi giochi da tavolo per persone con disturbi cognitiviVeeam: 7 best practice per il ripristino da ransomwareSony celebra i 10 anni delle fotocamere Alpha Mirrorless Full FrameIL NUOVO CONTROLLER PER PS5 DI NACON SBARCA IN ITALIAEmma Marrone ad Amici fa una dedica a Maria De Filippi Comunicazione aziendale: è davvero così importante?Roman Ziemian: Una Storia di Motivazione, Determinazione e Passione ...Ultime Blog

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to accelerate on global stage

Expand North

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to accelerate on global stage (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) World's largest Start-up show welcomes over 1,800 Startups from more than 100 countries, 1,000 investors managing US$ 1 trillion and 500+ expert speakers Event enhances Dubai's position as a global digital hub, connecting venture capital with unicorns, scale-ups and Startups and attracting the global tech community Dubai, UAE, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Expand North Star, the world's largest Start-up show, opened in Dubai Harbour today (15 October), it's largest ever edition featuring more than 1,800 Start-ups from 100 countries looking to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers. Hosted by the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Il robot più veloce del mondo ama il calcio

Expand North Star, il mega evento dedicato all'innovazione in corso a Dubai, è l'occasione giusta per presentarlo. Professor Hong, cosa rende speciale questo robot Può camminare, correre e saltare. ...

Maktoum bin Mohammed apre Expand North Star 2023, la più ...  Agenzia stampa degli Emirati

Dubai Celebrates Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Expand ...  African Business

Il robot più veloce del mondo ama il calcio

DUBAI – Lo scatto non è ancora quello di Kylian Mbappé o Rafael Leao, ma basta e avanza per rendere Artemis uno sprinter fra i robot umanoidi: circa 8 chilometri all'ora, probabilmente anche qualcosa ...

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to accelerate on global stage

World's largest start-up show welcomes over 1,800 startups from more than 100 countries, 1,000 investors managing US$ 1 trillion and 500+ expert speakers ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Expand North
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Expand North Expand North Star 2023 kicks