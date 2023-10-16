Le novità di Minecraft Live 2023 Il cubo di Rubik arriva nelle scuole d'ItaliaRiot Games presenta la nuova band virtuale HeartsteelDISPONIBILE LA PATCH GRATUITA 2.0 DI PARK BEYOND Mortal Kombat 1 - gameplay di Omni-ManINTEL i processori desktop di 14esima generazioneEA SPORTS F1 23 - NUOVA STAGIONE E SPORTS UPDATE DISPONIBILI Le offerte internet casa senza linea fissa: costi e risparmiEvento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Ultime Blog

CJ Perry | “Miro sta pianificando il mio debutto da 2 anni”

Perry Miro

Autore : zonawrestling
CJ Perry: “Miro sta pianificando il mio debutto da 2 anni” (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Era solo una questione di tempo affinchè CJ Perry, conosciuta in WWE con il nome di Lana, approdasse in AEW. L’americana nel corso del tempo aveva fatto intendere tramite i suoi profili social di voler tentare il passaggio in quel di Jacksonville e con una recente dichiarazione ha svelato alcuni dettagli. Le sue parole “Mio marito sta pianificando il mio debutto da due anni. In quel momento avevo altri progetti in mente e quindi avevo bisogno del mio tempo. Ora i tempi sono maturi e posso fare belle cose. Amo il wrestling!”.
AEW: CJ Perry cerca alleati, trova Andretti ma Miro non ci sta, i due si sfideranno settimana prossima  Zona Wrestling

CJ Perry Credits Miro For Plotting Her Arrival Into AEW, Says She Is Super Excited For How It Goes  Wrestling Headlines

CJ Perry Says Miro's Been Plotting Her AEW Arrival For Two Years, It Was A Matter Of Timing

CJ Perry has appeared on subsequent episodes of AEW TV, continuing to scout talent. She had a brief interaction with Action Andretti on the October 14 AEW Collision. Unfortunately for Andretti, this ...

AEW's CJ Perry Is Not Happy With Miro's 'Very Petty' Actions

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, made her AEW debut last month at AEW All Out. Though she arrived to assist her real-life husband Miro, the former TNT Champion was seemingly not pleased to see ...
