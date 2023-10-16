CJ Perry: “Miro sta pianificando il mio debutto da 2 anni” (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Era solo una questione di tempo affinchè CJ Perry, conosciuta in WWE con il nome di Lana, approdasse in AEW. L’americana nel corso del tempo aveva fatto intendere tramite i suoi profili social di voler tentare il passaggio in quel di Jacksonville e con una recente dichiarazione ha svelato alcuni dettagli. Le sue parole “Mio marito sta pianificando il mio debutto da due anni. In quel momento avevo altri progetti in mente e quindi avevo bisogno del mio tempo. Ora i tempi sono maturi e posso fare belle cose. Amo il wrestling!”. Leggi su zonawrestling
