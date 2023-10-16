Chinese automotive industry has overtaken to supercars (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On the evening of October 9th, China's first supercar production line was officially put into production at Hyper in Guangzhou, and AION launched China's first electric luxury supercar, Hyper SSR with 1.9s 0-100km/h acceleration, which is the world's first production electric supercar with the world's fastest acceleration. Meanwhile, we are amazing to see that we can't see any western parts, all of parts of Hyper SSR are independently developed and manufactured in China. Hyper has established partnerships with leading teams of China in the automotive, aerospace, aviation, high-end electronic, and cutting-edge material industries, and has created the leading Quark motor, magazine battery, long-fiber carbon ceramic brake discs, racing slick tires, and 900V silicon carbide chips, and so on. We have surpassed the West in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
