Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches with Shining Metallic-Colored Dials

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Pairs offor Partners Evoke the Festive Look of Winter Illuminations Also Worn by Five-Member South Korean Girl Group ITZY TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof the latest addition to the G-brand of-resistant. Seasonal Collection 2023 presents five new limited-edition models for the winter season, which can be worn in pairs by partners for a coordinated look. Featuring, the GM-2100WS, GM-S2100WS, GA-2100WS, GMA-S2100WS, and GA-110WSevoke the sparkling beauty of festive winter illuminations. The five new-resistant timepieces making up this season's lineup — ...