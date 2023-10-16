Le offerte internet casa senza linea fissa: costi e risparmiEvento aziendale: gli step imprescindibili per avere successoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023Combattere le cimici dei lettiAsmodee - primi giochi da tavolo per persone con disturbi cognitiviVeeam: 7 best practice per il ripristino da ransomwareSony celebra i 10 anni delle fotocamere Alpha Mirrorless Full FrameIL NUOVO CONTROLLER PER PS5 DI NACON SBARCA IN ITALIAEmma Marrone ad Amici fa una dedica a Maria De Filippi Comunicazione aziendale: è davvero così importante?Ultime Blog

BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) BlackBerry innovation acts as a Generative AI Powered SOC Analyst to increase efficiency and reduce fatigue for CISO teams WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its new Generative AI Powered Assistant for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. The enterprise-grade solution acts as a SOC Analyst providing Generative AI based cyberthreat analysis and support to enhance CISO operations. It leverages private large language models (LLMs) for greater accuracy and data privacy.  The solution, which will be available to BlackBerry's Cylance® AI customers, predicts customer needs to proactively provide information rather than requiring users to manually ask questions and compresses ...
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its new Generative AI powered assistant for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. The enterprise-grade solution acts as a SOC Analyst providing ...

