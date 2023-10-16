BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) BlackBerry innovation acts as a Generative AI Powered SOC Analyst to increase efficiency and reduce fatigue for CISO teams WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its new Generative AI Powered Assistant for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. The enterprise-grade solution acts as a SOC Analyst providing Generative AI based cyberthreat analysis and support to enhance CISO operations. It leverages private large language models (LLMs) for greater accuracy and data privacy. The solution, which will be available to BlackBerry's Cylance® AI customers, predicts customer needs to proactively provide information rather than requiring users to manually ask questions and compresses ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
