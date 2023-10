Arsenal news | Martin Odegaard fa un’ammissione di trasferimento mentre si delinea il piano William Saliba

Commenta per primo Jack Wilshere, ex centrocampista dell'e oggi al comando della squadra U18 dei gunners può diventare, all'età di 31 anni, il nuovo allenatore dei Colorado Rapids, della MLS.

Arsenal eye attacking midfield transfer amid huge Thomas Partey injury concern Football.London

Mikel Arteta backed to complete 'ideal' January Arsenal transfer for player Pep Guardiola rates Football.London

England coach Gareth Southgate wants to see his young players take their chance in today's friendly against Australia.Southgate has challenged Arsenal strik ...He arrived off the bench for a much-anticipated debut in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September. Having come on in the 67th minute, he got a grand total of 17 minutes alongside Antony and Rashford ...