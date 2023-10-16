AEW Dynamite 18 10 23 Anteprima

(Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Il prossimo episodio di AEWsi terrà questo mercoledì 18 ottobre presso il Fort Bend Epicenter a Rosenberg, in Texas. Di seguito è riportato il programma annunciato fino a questo momento.Dozen Battle Royale 2023, MJF vs Dustin Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson vs. altri partecipanti da confermare Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Segmenti: Sting si rivolgerà ai fan Jim Ross intervisterà Nick Wayne e sua madre. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe.

AEW Dynamite Report 10/10/2023 - Title Tuesday Special! Tuttowrestling

AEW Dynamite 10-10-2023 - Anteprima The Shield Of Wrestling

Later in the interview, Callis hyped up his own success as he called himself the most successful man in professional wrestling. He pointed out the significance of Kenny Omega's losing streak and ...Eric Bischoff discussed the head-to-head battle last week between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on live television.