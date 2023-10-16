AEW Dynamite 18/10/23 Anteprima (Di lunedì 16 ottobre 2023) Il prossimo episodio di AEW Dynamite si terrà questo mercoledì 18 ottobre presso il Fort Bend Epicenter a Rosenberg, in Texas. Di seguito è riportato il programma annunciato fino a questo momento. Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale 2023, MJF vs Dustin Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson vs. altri partecipanti da confermare Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Segmenti: Sting si rivolgerà ai fan Jim Ross intervisterà Nick Wayne e sua madre. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe. Leggi su aewuniverse
Don Callis Calls Himself The Most Successful Person In Pro Wrestling Right Now
Later in the interview, Callis hyped up his own success as he called himself the most successful man in professional wrestling. He pointed out the significance of Kenny Omega's losing streak and ...
Eric Bischoff Rates AEW Dynamite Higher Than WWE NXT
Eric Bischoff discussed the head-to-head battle last week between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on live television.
