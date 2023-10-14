NxSys Aero: le sedie da gioco con sistema raffreddamento integrato (Di sabato 14 ottobre 2023) Il futuro perfetto è già qui: presentate le nuovissime NxSys Aero. Le sedie da gioco con sistema di raffreddamento avanzato e integrato Pioniere di una nuova era del design delle sedie ergonomiche per il gaming, la NxSys Aero è dotata di un rivoluzionario sistema di raffreddamento avanzato che ridefinisce completamente il comfort e lo stile. Il futuro è arrivato e si chiama NxSys Aero. L’azienda ha preso il meglio dell’ergonomia, della tecnologia di raffreddamento e dello stile per creare una sedia che è anni luce avanti rispetto alla concorrenza. Il nome NxSys è la contrazione di Next System, che riflette un ...Leggi su tuttotek
