AEW: Adam Copeland a Collision stanotte, tre title-match e molto altro! (Di sabato 14 ottobre 2023) La AEW ha rivelato la succosa card dell’odierno episodio di Collision ricco di tantissima carne al fuoco. Adam Copeland sarà allo show, così come i nuovi AEW Tag-Team Champions, Big Bill e Ricky Starks, dopo l’inattesa vittoria ai danni degli FTR di settimana scorsa. E questa settimana, invece, i title-match saranno tre. TBS, TNT e ROH TV titles on the line: saranno Skye Blue, Bryan Danielson e Willie Mack gli avversari, rispettivamente, di Kris Statlander, Christian Cage e Samoa Joe. Una super card, chiusa all’unico match senza nulla in palio di serata: Brian Cage Vs Komander. Ecco il recap completo di tutti gli annunci: AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson ROH World ...Leggi su zonawrestling
