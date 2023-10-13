World Sight Day 2023: il Milan celebra la giornata mondiale della vista (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Nella giornata di oggi, 13 ottobre 2023, si celebra il World Sight Day, l’annuale giornata mondiale della vista che cade ogni secondo venerdì di ottobre. L’evento è partito nel 2000 grazie alla campagna SightFirst della Fondazione Lions Club International, e da lì si è sparso in tutto il mondo. Per questo anche il Milan si è aggiunto alle celebrazioni, unendosi e innalzando la passione di tutti i propri tifosi non vedenti e ipovedenti sparsi per il globo. In occasione dell’edizione dello scorso anno, la società rossonera aveva aperto le porte del proprio storico museo a circa 50 tifosi, regalando agli stessi un’esperienza unica nel suo genere. I fortunati tifosi sono ...Leggi su dailymilan
Advertising
A Symphony of Sight and Sound: Toshiba TV Partners with Talented Music Producers for #MakingSoundVisible...TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/a - symphony - of - sight - and - sound - toshiba - tv - ...
WHO launches the WHOeyes app on World Sight Day World Health Organization
World Sight Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know BQ Prime
'There's no finer sight in football': calendar celebrating the 'sculpted' calves of Jack Grealish goes on sale for third year runningA calendar celebrating the muscular calves of Man City's Jack Grealish has gone on sale for the third year running. And its creator Kevin Beresford, 71, says it's already flying off the shelves.
World concern over Israel's Gaza evacuation orderIsrael's ultimatum to more than a million Palestinians giving them 24 hours to evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip was condemned Friday by countries and organisations around the world.
World SightSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Sight