VIDEO: Before The IMPACT 12.10.2023 (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Torna Before the IMPACT, il web show di IMPACT Wrestling che oltre ad approfondire le tematiche della trasmissione principale della compagnia propone ogni settimana un match esclusivo. In questo episodio, Alan Angels affronta Laredo Kid:
