The Botanical Club – Milano

The Botanical

The Botanical Club – Milano (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) The Botanical Club Via Tortona, 33 – 20144 Milano Tel. 02/4232890 Sito Internet: www.theBotanicalClub.com Tipologia: ristorante / cocktail bar Prezzi: cocktail 9/10€, food 5/20€, dolci 7€ Chiusura: Sabato a pranzo e domenica OFFERTA Posto davanti al MUDEC, nella sua sede di Via Tortona, The Botanical Club rappresenta la meta ideale per un buon aperitivo o per una bevuta dopo cena in una location particolare ed elegante. Seduti nell’ampia e ben curata area esterna che si trova davanti all’ingresso del locale, abbiamo scelto uno dei cavalli di battaglia di Botanical, lo Stranger Mule (disponibile anche in lattina e acquistabile sul sito): è una riuscita rivisitazione del più celebre London Mule che ci ha piacevolmente stupiti per la sua freschezza ...
The Botanical Club - Milano

