Stavolta la difesa, sinora la peggiore, ha dimostrato orgoglio, lottando, ma è stato l'attacco ...impazza accumulando 109 yard nel solo primo tempo (chiuderà zoppicando sulla caviglia ...

Nfl: Kelce impazza, per la gioia di Taylor Swift in tribuna. I Chiefs spazzano via i Broncos La Gazzetta dello Sport

Taylor Swift tifosa: gli effetti su NFL e Kansas City Chiefs Sky Sport

Mahomes finished with 306 yards passing and an interception, and a big chunk of his production went to Travis Kelce, who had nine catches for 124 ... the fourth-longest for any team against another in ...Before the game, which airs on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football," Travis Kelce was initially listed as questionable to play due to a non-contact ankle injury he sustained during the Oct. 8 game ...