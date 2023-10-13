Xbox annuncia l'Xbox Series S - Starter BundleEvento Collezione Alter ego di Apex LegendsSociable Soccer 24 uscirà su Steam e SwitchConan il Barbaro Free Text Adventure ContestDRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 aggiornamento gratuitoForza Motorsport' corre ora su GeForce NOWHaunted House di Atari è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaformTwin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition è ora disponibile su ...IL NUOVO CLUEDO CONSPIRACY VA IN TOURWorld of Warcraft: raccolti 1,5 milioni di dollari per BlueCheck e ...Ultime Blog

My Heart Will Go On, il significato della canzone di Celine Dion per Titanic (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Il significato di My Heart Will Go On, la canzone cantata da Celine Dion per il film Titanic, richiama con un testo semplice e diretto la potenza inarrestabile dell’amore, capace di travalicare i limiti dello spazio e del tempo e di superare le più immani tragedie; un sentimento così forte da permettere al cuore dei due amanti di continuare a battere, anche quando l’amato è lontano, o non c’è più. Scritta da Will Jennings (testi) e James Horner (musiche), la canzone ha rappresentato un successo planetario senza precedenti, diventando il simbolo stesso del film cui si accompagna. Il testo, profondamente emotivo nella sua semplicità, riecheggia infatti molto chiaramente la storia d’amore impossibile tra Jack, artista di strada, e Rose, ...
