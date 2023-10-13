MLW Fusion 12.10.2023 (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) MLW Fusion è di nuovo Online e dal vivo, oggi puntata dedicata al Main Event di Slaughterhouse di questo Weekend, con alcuni dei Match che hanno visti coinvolti l’MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane e il suo prossimo sfidante, Davey Boy Smith Jr.: Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) batte Davey Boy Smith Jr. (w/Mark Billington & Thomas Billington)Info: This match was taped on 07.01.2023. No Ropes Catch Wrestling MatchDavey Boy Smith Jr. batte Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas)Info: This match was taped on 04.02.2023. 40 Man Battle Riot MatchAlex Kane vince la Battle RiotInfo: This match was taped on 08.04.2023. Leggi su zonawrestling
Tag Team Match Set For MLW Fusion TV Tapings In Philadelphia, PA This SaturdayO’Shay Edwards & Mr. Thomas vs. Mane Event has been added to the MLW Fusion TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA on4.
Singles Match Set For MLW Fusion TV Tapings In Philadelphia, PA This WeekendJ Boujii vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin has been added to the MLW Fusion TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA on October 14.
