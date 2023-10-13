IL GRINCH: AVVENTURE NATALIZIE È ORA DISPONIBILERAFAEL LEAO “EA SPORTS FC PLAYER OF THE MONTH” DI SETTEMBREFall of the Lich King ora disponibile su Wrath ClassicGTA Online: dai la caccia ai fantasmi con la nuova Albany BrighamTransformers Earthspark Expedition RecensioneTRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – IN MISSIONE ARRIVA OGGI SU PC E CONSOLEDoctor Who arriva in Magic: The GatheringXbox annuncia l'Xbox Series S - Starter BundleEvento Collezione Alter ego di Apex LegendsSociable Soccer 24 uscirà su Steam e SwitchUltime Blog

MLW Fusion 12.10.2023 (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) MLW Fusion è di nuovo Online e dal vivo, oggi puntata dedicata al Main Event di Slaughterhouse di questo Weekend, con alcuni dei Match che hanno visti coinvolti l’MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane e il suo prossimo sfidante, Davey Boy Smith Jr.: Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) batte Davey Boy Smith Jr. (w/Mark Billington & Thomas Billington)Info: This match was taped on 07.01.2023. No Ropes Catch Wrestling MatchDavey Boy Smith Jr. batte Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas)Info: This match was taped on 04.02.2023. 40 Man Battle Riot MatchAlex Kane vince la Battle RiotInfo: This match was taped on 08.04.2023.
