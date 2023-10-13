Lingard all'Al-Ettifaq, si farà: ha convinto Gerrard (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Un mese di prova per convincere l'Al-Ettifaq a tesserarlo, ma Jesse Lingard ha già convinto tutti dopo pochi giorni. Steven Gerrard...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
Ex Man United - Lingard si allena con l'Al-Ettifaq di Gerrard
Dall’Inghilterra : un club pronto a tesserare Jesse Lingard
Lingard si allena col West Ham : ritorno in vista
Ex Man United, Lingard si allena con l'Al - Ettifaq di GerrardCommenta per primo Jesse Lingard è svincolato dopo la fine della sua avventura con il Nottingham Forest . Il trequartista ex Manchester United è ad un passo dal trasferimento ufficiale all'Al - Ettifaq di Steven Gerrard . Il ...
Ex Man United, Lingard si allena con l'Al-Ettifaq di Gerrard Calciomercato.com
Jesse Lingard: Al Ettifaq move edging closer but former Man Utd star must wait until January for debut Sky Sports
Danny McGuire breaks silence after Hull KR exit after releasing statementDanny McGuire has broken his silence after his departure from Hull KR was confirmed. The former assistant coach has departed the club, having initially arrived as a player in 2018. Rovers confirmed ...
Tent box stolen from van roof in 'secure' Liverpool Airport car parkA WOMAN wants others to be "aware of the issues" at a third-party car park at Liverpool Airport after her £1500 tent box was stolen ...
Lingard allSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lingard all