Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese conquista tutti: ecco il punteggio su Rotten Tomatoes (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) L'ultimo film di Martin Scorsese arriverà nelle sale la prossima settimana, ma sono già uscite le recensioni su Rotten Tomatoes. Dopo la presentazione all'ultimo Festival di Cannes, la prossima settimana arriverà nelle sale Killers of the Flower Moon e sembra che Martin Scorsese sia riuscito a convincere proprio tutti, nonostante le oltre tre ore di durata della pellicola. Al momento in cui vi scriviamo, l'indice di gradimento della critica nei confronti di Killers of the Flower Moon è al 98%, un risultato impressionante che spazza via ogni genere di controversia legata alla durata mastodontica del film, che ricordiamo durerà più di Oppenheimer. Di cosa parla Killers of the ...
