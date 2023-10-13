Huawei Unveils LampSite X to Unleash Indoor Digital Potential (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At the Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) 2023, Yang Chaobin, Board Member and President of ICT Products & Solutions of Huawei, launched LampSite X, a next-generation 5G Indoor Digital product solution that aims to help operators open up new business space and move towards Digital intelligence. Yang remarked: "LampSite X brings unrivaled 5.5G capabilities Indoors for the first time to comprehensively upgrade Indoor Digitalization: Featuring the leanest design, simplest deployment, and lowest energy consumption, the solution achieves 10 Gbps experience and offers diverse capabilities, meeting consumer demands for a more premium Indoor experience and realizing more powerful ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
