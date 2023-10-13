Huawei and IUCN to Expand Global Impact of Nature Conservation in Tech4Nature Phase 2 (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) GLAND, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huawei and IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to launch Phase 2 of the Tech4Nature partnership. Aligned with Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative and IUCN's Green List, the launch of Tech4Nature in 2020 marked the first time that either Huawei or IUCN had established a major partnership spanning the ICT and Nature Conservation sectors. A key output of Phase 2 will be to facilitate further collaboration between the two sectors. "Technology allows us to bridge the gap between science and action," said Dr Grethel Aguilar, Acting Director General of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei and IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to launch Phase 2 of the Tech4Nature partnership. Aligned with Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative and IUCN's Green List, the launch of Tech4Nature in 2020 marked the first time that either Huawei or IUCN had established a major partnership spanning the ICT and Nature Conservation sectors. A key output of Phase 2 will be to facilitate further collaboration between the two sectors. "Technology allows us to bridge the gap between science and action," said Dr Grethel Aguilar, Acting Director General of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Huawei Launches Six F5.5G Technical Upgrades to Improve Network Capabilities and Create a Positive Business Cycle
Huawei and Industry Partners Set Sail for Global RedCap Commercial Release
Huawei - il grande rilancio
Grow with Huawei Cloud : Accelerating GTM and Sales with Empowered Benefits
Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and Sustainability
HUAWEI eKit Joins Hands with Distribution Partners to Explore Unlimited Opportunities in the SME Market
Eccellenze gastronomiche, masterclass e solidarietà per Gusta CherascoDownload WordPress Themes Free Download WordPress Themes Free Download WordPress Themes Download WordPress Themes Free udemy paid course free download download huawei firmware Download WordPress ...
Huawei and Industry Partners Set Sail for Global RedCap ... Huawei
Huawei and IUCN to Expand Global Impact of Nature Conservation ... International Union for Conservation of Nature
Huawei and IUCN to Expand Global Impact of Nature Conservation in Tech4Nature Phase 2GLAND, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to launch Phase 2 of the Tech4Nature ...
Gardaí ‘seized nine phones’ from celebrity accused of sex acts with teen girlHe said four Huawei phones and five iPhones were seized and that the man provided the PINs. An expert witness gave evidence that four of the nine phones seized required specialist repairs before they ...
Huawei andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei and