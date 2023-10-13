Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 Entrants (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) - The Hisense Laser TV Championships brings attention to the detriment of blue light through its HERO L9H Laser TV LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On October 12, Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, launched the Hisense Laser TV Championships event in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the "Largest Staring Competition". Almost 300 people volunteered and joined Hisense to take on the challenge, which aims to bring public attention to the detriment of blue light on eyes. William Sinden, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said, "It really was an eye-opening day adjudicating this GUINNESS ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On October 12, Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, launched the Hisense Laser TV Championships event in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the "Largest Staring Competition". Almost 300 people volunteered and joined Hisense to take on the challenge, which aims to bring public attention to the detriment of blue light on eyes. William Sinden, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said, "It really was an eye-opening day adjudicating this GUINNESS ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest ... PR Newswire
Hisense unveils Vidda S85 gaming TV with 85-inch 4K 120Hz display gizmochina
Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 EntrantsThe Hisense Laser TV Championships brings attention to the detriment of blue light through its HERO L9H Laser TV LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12, Hisense, the global ...
Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 EntrantsThe Hisense Laser TV Championships brings attention to the detriment of blue light through its HERO L9H Laser TV ...
Hisense SecuresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Secures