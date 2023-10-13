Red Dead Redemption per Nintendo Switch e PS4 nei negoziMicrosoft accoglie Activision Blizzard nel team XboxIL GRINCH: AVVENTURE NATALIZIE È ORA DISPONIBILERAFAEL LEAO “EA SPORTS FC PLAYER OF THE MONTH” DI SETTEMBREFall of the Lich King ora disponibile su Wrath ClassicGTA Online: dai la caccia ai fantasmi con la nuova Albany BrighamTransformers Earthspark Expedition RecensioneTRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – IN MISSIONE ARRIVA OGGI SU PC E CONSOLEDoctor Who arriva in Magic: The GatheringXbox annuncia l'Xbox Series S - Starter BundleUltime Blog

Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 Entrants

Hisense Secures

Hisense Secures GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Staring Competition with 296 Entrants (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) - The Hisense Laser TV Championships brings attention to the detriment of blue light through its HERO L9H Laser TV LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On October 12, Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, launched the Hisense Laser TV Championships event in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the "Largest Staring Competition". Almost 300 people volunteered and joined Hisense to take on the challenge, which aims to bring public attention to the detriment of blue light on eyes. William Sinden, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said, "It really was an eye-opening day adjudicating this GUINNESS ...
