Golf: Beau Hossler guida lo Shriners Children’s Open 2023. Lexi Thompson può superare il taglio (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Il primo giro dello Shriners Children’s Open non è stato del tutto terminato, poiché alcuni giocatori si sono dovuti fermare a causa dell’oscurità. Quanto accaduto nelle prime 18 buche, però, ha già il potere di entrare in qualche lampo di storia e racconti. Il tutto a prescindere dalla leadership di Beau Hossler, che guida con un 62 (-9) e apre la propria caccia a quel titolo sul PGA Tour che nel 2018, a Houston, gli sfuggì al playoff contro Ian Poulter. Seconda posizione a -8 per J.T. Poston e Cameron Champ, quarta a -7 per Davis Thompson e Lanto Griffin. A proposito di questi, va rimarcato come il suo sia un risultato di rilievo (per ora) dopo una brutta sequenza di guai fisici che lo ha colpito nel corso degli ultimi anni. Golf, Pavon ...Leggi su oasport
