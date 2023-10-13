EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rafael Leao POTM Settembre: Giocatore Del Mese Serie A TIM (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) Rafael Leao è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Settembre della Serie A TIM per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante portoghese nel Mese di Settembre è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol nelle partite del Milan disputate nella Serie A TIM. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 13 Novembre. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Rafael Leao completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house ha reso disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è contraddistinto per le prestazioni fornite nelle partite ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
